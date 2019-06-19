Looming private sector IR35 reforms prompts calls for gig economy-focused tax system overhaul

The UK tax system is ill-equipped to cope with the country’s shift towards a gig-based economy, as evidenced by the difficulties HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Treasury have faced with enforcing the IR35 tax avoidance regulations, it is claimed.

The legislation was first introduced in April 2000, and since then people’s expectations about how, where and when they work have changed massively, while the concept of anyone working in the same job their entire life is now viewed as archaic, claimed Andy Chamberlain, deputy director for policy at the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE).

Speaking at a panel debate hosted by employee engagement app provider Perkbox, Chamberlain said evidence of this can be seen in the cultural shift society has seen in recent years towards more people opting to work on a self-employed basis.

“People want to become self-employed because they get to have control of their working lives, technology has made it more possible, and there has been a cultural shift that is making people more aware they can do different bits and pieces of work,” he said.

“Tax collectors have relied on employers to collect tax for them, hand it over in a nice neat bundle of cash each month, and if they don’t do that that [because people are self-employed] it causes problems for government.”

The revamp of the IR35 tax avoidance regulations is the government’s way of side-stepping such difficulties, but the entire tax system is “creaking” under the pressure of trying to accommodate the growing number of self-employed workers out there, added Chamberlain.

“The whole tax system is really creaking… and we need to have a fundamental review of this, and think about how people are working these days and build a tax system around that,” he added.

And the pressure is only going to increase as more people decide to pursue off-payroll working opportunities, said Sam O’Connor, CEO of Coconut, a fintech firm that offers a tax and accounting current account services aimed at freelancers and the self-employed.

“Freelancers and contractors tend to become contractors because of the nature of their work. Perhaps it is project-based or because they want a certain amount of freedom [because] there is something about being tied to one job that is not very compelling for them,” he said.

Computer Weekly put Chamberlain’s comments about the UK tax system being out of step with the UK’s increasingly gig-based economy to the Treasury, which responded with the following statement: “We value the contribution of flexible workers to the UK economy. But we also have to ensure fairness between individuals working in a similar way.

“IR35 rules only affect people working like employees and through a company; they do not apply to the self-employed,” the statement added.