In a cyber data breach, preparation is key

Through every stage of an effective cyber breach response, planning and preparation is essential, according to the technology team at international law firm DAC Beachcroft.

The value of preparation was reiterated at each stage as the London-based team walked attendees through a data breach scenario at a fictitious online dating app company.

Participants at the London Tech Week workshop were asked to consider what they would do in the same situation and “help” the CEO of the online dating firm by registering their response at each decision point.

The exercise was designed to bring to life the typical questions a CEO would face after being contacted by a hacker claiming to have access to a database containing the personal information of customers.

With potential investors in mind, participants of the workshop were asked to consider whether or not the CEO should take the hacker’s claims and threats seriously. Would they report the incident to the police? Would they make contact with the hacker? When would they notify customers? Would they pay the ransom demanded by a hacker?

And once a decision was made to notify customers, workshop participants were asked to consider what they would say and what channel they would use. A notification on the website? A personal email? A conventional letter of notification sent by post?

This question also underlined the importance of being able to establish the extent and nature of the breach quickly, not only to be able to decide whether it was necessary to notify customers, but also to decide if it was necessary to notify the UK’s data protection authority – the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) – under the UK’s data protection laws, which are aligned with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).