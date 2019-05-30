2.3 billion business and consumer data files exposed online

Contrary to expectations, the number of unprotected files exposed online has increased in the year since the full implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Some 2.3 billion data files – containing business IT system access credentials, customer passport data, bank records and medical information – are exposed on the internet, according to a report assessing the scale of inadvertent global data exposure by digital risk protection firm Digital Shadows.

The exposure represents an increase of over 750 million files since the same study was carried out by Digital Shadows in 2018. This represents an increase of more than 50%, despite the fact that consumers around the world have more power than ever to act against organisations failing to protect personal data due to the GDPR and a growing number of other data protection laws.

The exposed data includes 98 million records from the UK, 121 million from Germany, and 326 million from the US, putting many companies in breach of the GDPR and at risk of fines up to €20m or 4% of global turnover for failure to take adequate steps to protect the data of their customers.

The cause of this data exposure is the misconfiguration of commonly used file storage technologies, resulting in inadequate protection and access control, according to the report, entitled Too much information: The sequel.

The Photon Research Team at Digital Shadows found that nearly 50% of the files (1.071 billion) were exposed via the server message block (SMB) protocol – a technology for sharing files first designed in 1983 that now accounts for the largest number of exposed files as organisations increasingly seek to improve business efficiency by making data readily available to employees and partners.

“Businesses are focusing on making data available on remotely accessible servers, without paying enough attention to the security implications,” said Harrison Van Riper, a Photon Research analyst.

“The focus is on the business need, with many thinking they will attend to the security aspects later, rather than baking it in from the very start,” he told Computer Weekly. “But hopefully this will change in future due to the growing influence of the GDPR and other data protection legislation,” he added.

Other misconfigured technologies include file transfer protocol (FTP) services (20% of total), rsync sites (16%), Amazon S3 cloud storage buckets (8%) and network-attached storage (NAS) devices (3%).