The rising prominence of hybrid cloud in the Nordics

Joen Meier Olsen, senior manager of strategy advisers in EMEA for Apptio, says: “The hybrid cloud conversation in the Nordics focuses more on a cloud-if-it-makes-sense principle, rather than a cloud-first principle. Companies are moving to the public cloud if it makes sense from a financial or operational perspective compared to the existing setup, whereas the rest of EMEA is probably more a cloud-first approach.”

Nordic organisations were early adopters of private cloud, developing the skill set and the operational intelligence to run clouds in their own datacentres or in a co-location arrangement. But as is often the case, early adopters of one technology become laggards when faced with a subsequent innovation.

“Because so many Nordic companies have been using private clouds with local vendors for such a long time, public cloud offerings were not immediately attractive in that market,” says Margaret Dawson, vice-president of portfolio strategy for Apptio, which was acquired by IBM in August 2023.

According to Olsen, who is based in Denmark, until recently, the public cloud offered the same service as what customers already had. “The only change was that you got it from a different vendor,” he says.

But public cloud is much more mature now, offering many of the things that were previously seen as lacking in the Nordics, including better regional sovereignty. Public cloud has also become the best way for most organisations to access the latest generation of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and remote work tools.

For these reasons, more enterprises in the Nordics are subscribing to public cloud services. But when they do, they usually end up with a hybrid cloud environment, because they like to also keep their private cloud.

“The main reason companies in the Nordic want hybrid is to do the right thing for the right application and the data in the right place,” says Dawson. “They aren’t going to make a knee-jerk reaction to any one infrastructure.”

Hybrid cloud offers agility, allowing organisations to make choices based on a given set of needs and removing the risks associated concentrating too much on any one type of infrastructure or location.

“It helps you to manage your risk,” says Dawson. “It helps you with business continuity and disaster recovery. Another benefit is cost, but only if you have visibility. You can take the cheapest infrastructure when you need it, and you can optimise all of your environments.”