Tech sector efforts to root out forced labour are failing

In an increasingly interconnected and complex world, dozens of companies and thousands of workers could be involved in technology supply chains, but so far the industry’s efforts to root out forced labour and slavery have failed to eliminate the problem.

Despite the high reputational cost that tech companies face in being seen to benefit from such practices, decision-makers within these enterprises continue to rely largely on voluntary reporting measures and static audit processes to deal with forced labour and slavery – something that is exacerbated by a culture of corporate and governmental inaction.

Forced labour and slavery, far from being consigned to the dustbin of history, are significant and continuing problems. The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates there are 24.9 million victims of forced labour globally, while the Global Slavery Index estimates there to be 40.3 million victims of modern slavery.

When it comes to tech sector supply chains, such practices are particularly prevalent in the mining of raw materials and the production of components that make up technology products.

Along with tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold (otherwise known as 3TG minerals), copper, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium and aluminum are all vital components needed in vast quantities to build a variety of modern technologies – from everyday electronic products such as laptops and phones to more specialised equipment such as semiconductors and electronic car batteries.

But the extraction of these raw materials is only one aspect of the supply chain. Once out of the ground, they need to be refined, shipped and assembled in factory production lines before emerging as final products to be sold elsewhere.

From the mines of the Congo to the factory floors of China, technology supply chains criss-cross the entire globe, but the sector has been largely unable – or unwilling – to deal with the issues of forced labour and slavery that exist throughout its supply chains.

In June 2020, for example, KnowTheChain (KTC), an organisation attempting to drive awareness and corporate action on the issue of forced labour, found that the majority of major technology companies remain “negligent in their efforts to address forced labour”, lacking the essential processes and tools needed to tackle, let alone eliminate, abuses in their supply chains.

Before that, in December 2019, the families of children killed or injured while mining for cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) launched a landmark legal case against five of the world’s biggest tech companies – Alphabet, Apple, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla – accusing them of knowingly benefiting from forced labour practices.

Although the case was dismissed after a drawn-out legal battle in November 2021 – on the basis that there was not a strong enough causal relationship between the firms’ conduct and the miners’ injuries – the victims are currently appealing the decision.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has also exacerbated the issue of forced labour, with KTC’s June 2020 report noting increases in “excessive overtime, poor and hazardous working and living conditions, wage withholding, and the abuse of workers who lack alternative livelihood options – all indicators of forced labour”.

Separate research has come to similar conclusions. The United Nations (UN) University Centre for Policy Research’s Delta 8.7 unit, for example, found in March 2020 that the pandemic had heightened the risk for those already exploited, increased the general risk of enslavement, and had a disruptive effect on response efforts.

To understand better why technology companies have been slow to make progress on the issue, Computer Weekly spoke to KTC researchers and digital supply chain management firms about how forced labour can be identified, and the limits of the tech sector’s current approach.

Lack of transparency According to KTC researcher Rosie Monaghan, while the complex structure of technology supply chains makes it difficult to determine exactly how suppliers are linked, many tech companies are failing to do even the most basic due diligence. In KTC’s 2020 benchmark, only six of the 49 major tech companies evaluated disclosed their first-tier supplier lists with names and addresses, which Monaghan says “is quite poor compared to other sectors”. As to why so few companies are disclosing this information, the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) – a multi-industry coalition led by the tech sector that also runs the Responsible Labor Initiative (RLI) to promote the rights of vulnerable workers – said: “The decision to disclose is a company-by-company decision and not one that we mandate. However, in general, we know that supplier lists are often considered business confidential information because the composition of a supply chain can be a competitive advantage.” Craig Melson, associate director for climate, environment and sustainability at TechUK – a trade association with more than 850 member companies, from startups to large corporates such as Amazon and Apple – says some companies’ lack of disclosure is down to their corporate culture. “For example, a lot of Asian tech companies will tell you behind the scenes a lot of good stuff they’re doing – like ‘we’ve got lots of people on the ground doing lots of projects, we’re funding a lot, but we won’t tell anyone about it’,” he says. Melson adds: “Just because companies aren’t disclosing it doesn’t mean they’re not doing it, and some have good reason to. I was speaking to some people [from tech firms] and they were like ‘we don’t want to know what they’re doing because we don’t want to reveal what we know to criminals, to the people doing it’.”

Identifying forced labour practices According to Vishal Marria, co-founder and CEO of data mapping firm Quantexa, the most effective way organisations can start identifying suppliers is through financial data, as businesses will always end up conducting some form of transaction in paying for goods or services from each other. He adds that once these base connections are established, overlaying this information with a formal risk policy and then advanced analytics will help organisations to understand their value chains better. To do this, companies need to begin integrating a number of different siloed datasets to see the “spider’s web” of connections, says Marria. “How do you understand the connectivity of your supplier in its totality? Looking at UBO [ultimate beneficial owner] structures, looking at child-parent relationships, looking at other stakeholder relationships that your supplier may have indirectly to other organisations, which could be breaking your risk tolerance levels,” he says. Leo Bonanni, co-founder and CEO of supply chain transparency firm Sourcemap, says step one is “supplier discovery”, which essentially means asking suppliers where they buy or source from and “repeating the process until you get to the raw material”. Step two, says Bonnani, is to then verify all the data by collecting the financial information, such as receipts, needed to determine that the goods produced and sold match the chain already outlined. “That really changes everything because we can say: ‘Are there enough workers in this factory to make this many pairs of blue jeans?’, ‘Is there enough land in this farm to produce this many kilos of cocoa?’, and so on,” says Bonnani. Marria agrees that it is important for organisations to gather this information to help identify malpractice, because without boots on the ground, it can be hard to know what is actually happening. “If you look at corporate registry data, externally validated data, they will have brackets… [indicating the number of employees] so then you can start applying some anomaly detection on the contextual view of the data to do analysis,” he says. “So for example, if you’re a company with between one and 50 employees, but your revenues are six times more than any other organisation that matches your number of employee base, either your team are super-efficient, or you’re actually exploiting your labour force in some shape or form.” Moving away from structured data, Marria says tech firms should also bring in the “negative news data publicly available” and apply that to their supply chain risk analysis. He adds, however, that although many companies with already-established supply chains will have to apply this process retroactively to suppliers already in use, the best outcome would be for risks of forced labour to be identified at the onboarding stage. “You want to have that context when you’re onboarding that supplier, so you don’t onboard someone who is already going to bring your risk threshold from day one,” he says. “If companies have poor forecasting or make last-minute changes to orders that lead to a sudden increase in workload, those factors are going to contribute to an increased risk of forced labour” Rosie Monaghan, KTC Monaghan says that, having identified all their suppliers, firms must go on to conduct thorough risk assessments of each entity throughout the chain – not just at the top level, as the KTC benchmark showed some were doing – as well as how their own purchasing practices impact working conditions down the line. “If companies have poor forecasting or make last-minute changes to orders that lead to a sudden increase in workload, those factors are going to contribute to an increased risk of forced labour,” says Monaghan. “If you have a code that prohibits forced labour, but then your own purchasing practices are making it impossible for suppliers to meet those obligations, that’s not a reasonable ask.” But according to Áine Clarke, head of KTC investor strategy, tech companies are not necessarily putting these kinds of measures in place – on the one hand because of the potential cost, and on the other because “forced labour is illegal, and companies don’t want to identify or report on that for fear of being reprimanded”. Clarke says it is difficult to find actual data on how many workers in tech supply chains are in forced labour because companies are simply not disclosing the information, and there is nothing in place to make them.

Code of conduct As for what tech companies are currently doing to monitor and identify the risks of forced labour in their supply chains, the RBA says “adherence to a robust code of conduct” anchors the behaviour of its members. These include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, BT, Citrix, Dell, Fujitsu, Foxconn, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, and others. “Members of the RBA and its initiatives have access to numerous RBA tools to complement their individual responsible sourcing obligations,” it says, adding that there are four membership categories, which reflect progress in responsibilities and benefits. “This structure enables companies to join at the appropriate level, given the maturation of their responsible sourcing programme and is designed to help build their assurance and compliance programmes at their own pace while driving continuous improvement of supply chain practices. Those membership levels are: Supporter, Affiliate, Regular and Full.” The RBA adds: “The extensive set of tools provided by RBA includes various types of risk assessments, a supply chain mapping tool, a worker voices app with customisable surveys and trainings, worker grievance mechanisms, data analytics and benchmarking dashboards, and third-party validated audits conducted by RBA-approved audit firms. In concert, these tools are used to prevent, identify and correct issues related to forced labour risks in supply chains.” Melson says the problem with tech products is that, beyond tier two of the supply chain, “it’s really hard to get visibility”, adding that many larger tech firms are trying to deal with the issue by “requiring and actually being involved in cascading the training and [transparency] requirements throughout the supply chain”. He says this approach entails making “your tier one suppliers… exert the same pressures on their suppliers that you do originally”, and repeating the process until it reaches the bottom of the chain. However, Melson also notes that the mandatory supply chain due diligence requirements being introduced in both the US and Europe will put a lot more information out there. “It’s moving into that ESG [environmental, social and governance] route of ‘here’s what our risks are, and here’s what we’re doing about it, and here are the metrics to show what we’re doing’,” he says.

Lack of enforcement Bonanni says Sourcemap has been working with a variety of multinational companies to manage the risk of forced labour over the past decade, using its mapping software to allow its corporate clients to monitor suppliers and make data-driven decisions about where to source raw materials. “Supply chains are complicated and forced labour is endemic to them, but at the same time, we have the technology to make sure that every shipment that enters Europe or the US is free of forced labour – and that technology is called supply chain mapping and traceability,” he says. “We are taking technology that was developed to trace cocoa from smallholder farmers in West Africa, and we are gradually deploying it to very high-tech industries like pharma, biotech, semiconductors and automotive. There is a reverse technology trend here where we’re taking stuff that was built to help very low-tech supply chains become digital, and now we’re finally seeing demand in the digital sectors.” Bonanni adds that when Sourcemap started in 2011, supply chain mapping was “a niche business process” only done by “the most sustainable brands”, but that companies globally are now “scrambling to get visibility down to the raw material” since it has become more of a compliance issue. He says the main driver of this slow change, in the US at least, is a “ratcheting up” in enforcement of Section 307 of the 1930 Tariff Act – which prohibits companies from importing products made with forced labour into the country – following action by the Obama administration in 2016 to close the “consumptive demand” loophole in the legislation. This loophole meant that if there was not sufficient supply of products to meet domestic demand, imports were allowed regardless of how they were produced. However, because this enforcement has largely been focused on other resource-intensive sectors, namely the food and apparel industries, Bonanni says a variety of raw materials needed to build and power a range of technologies – particularly the likes of nickel and lithium required for renewables – are, by and large, not being traced. This is despite the fact that, according to Bonanni, many of these materials are being sourced from areas that are widely known to use forced labour, and are explicitly listed in the US Department of Labor’s ‘list of goods produced by child or forced labour’. Asked about the impact of the “consumptive demand loophole”, the RBA says it does not take a position either for or against any regulations or legislation, adding: “Our aim is to facilitate responsible business conduct, ethical sourcing, due diligence and compliance in support of our member companies’ efforts and aspirations regardless.”

Voluntary measures Although international frameworks to deal with forced labour have proliferated in the past decade, all of them are based on companies taking voluntary action, and where there are mandatory requirements, such as in national legislation, they are not backed up by strong enforcement measures. These voluntary, non-binding frameworks include the United Nations’ Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the updated Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Guidelines for Multinational Companies, and the International Labour Organization’s Tripartite Declaration of Principles Concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy. Legislation includes the UK’s 2015 Modern Slavery Act, which forces organisations to publish a yearly statement of the steps they are taking to eradicate slavery or forced labour, but gives companies significant leeway in choosing what information to disclose about their efforts to eliminate these practices from their supply chains. There are also no enforcement measures or mechanisms for failure to comply with the Act. According to a report calling for mandatory supply chain due diligence published by the European Parliament in October 2020, such voluntary measures are “insufficient” and “do not prevent violations of human rights”. It added: “The voluntary approach does not guarantee a level playing field and can create competitive disadvantages for companies that do undertake due diligence.” Bonanni makes a similar observation, noting that while “it’s eminently doable”, not every company in the IT sector traces its raw materials down to the level of extraction. “As long as only some companies are doing it, it’s really an unfair playing field – some people are getting by only knowing who they buy from directly, and other companies have gone through all the due diligence to map every farm that they buy raw materials from,” he says. “Right now, they’re both competing in the same market.” “An act like the Modern Slavery Act that has no enforcement mechanisms is not going to get us to where we need in terms of the real identification and eradication of forced labour issues” Áine Clarke, KTC KTC’s Clarke says the positive is that voluntary reporting is likely to be a precursor to “more stringent regimes with teeth and proper enforcement”, adding that things are already starting to move in this direction – such as with the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive that is currently undergoing consultation in the European Union (EU) – and “will be increasingly prevalent in the coming years”. She adds: “We can all agree that, for example, an act like the Modern Slavery Act that has no enforcement mechanisms is not going to get us to where we need in terms of the real identification and eradication of forced labour issues.” As to whether mandatory measures should be included in either international agreements or individual pieces of national legislation, the RBA said that it “supports the globally established and widely recognised existing international standards that set out business responsibility toward human rights”, including the UN Guiding Principles and the OECD Guidelines. “The UN Guiding Principles recognise that both voluntary as well as mandatory measures are an important part of the state duty to protect human rights. We believe that industry collaborative initiatives play a key role in supporting individual companies in implementing their responsibilities in the area of supply chain due diligence,” it said, adding that collaborative industry initiatives are an important vehicle to supply firms’ implementation of emerging legal requirements. “We believe it is important that regulatory requirements are based on those existing and widely accepted international standards, such as the UN Guiding Principles and OECD Guidelines, and that public policies are harmonised to avoid inefficiencies and duplication of industry efforts and allow optimal use of companies’ resources to achieve the most important positive impacts for people and the planet.”

While there are technologies out there that can help tech firms map and monitor their supply chains, most are still conducting physical audits – often through third-party auditors, at least – to deal with issues around forced labour and slavery. However, KTC researcher Evie Clarke says effective due diligence is a "continuous process, rather than a single snapshot in time", which current auditing attempts are failing to achieve. Speaking to Computer Weekly about 3TG conflict minerals from the DRC in March 2020, Ben Radley, political economist and lecturer in international development at Bath University, said the audit processes in place in that country were static and unable to account for changes in the situation on the ground. "You go to a mine, audit for a few days every few years, but of course if you're an operator, all the children can stay at home and you can be on your best behaviour," he said. "But the situation is also fluid, so in two or three months' time, it might be completely different – somewhere that was classified as a green mine and 'conflict free' may change very quickly. "My own research documented the continuation of human rights abuses in the mine sites that had been certified as conflict free, and so just the inherent nature of this quite static audit system makes it difficult to continue to determine what is going on at the level of the mine sites." Radley adds that a huge amount of investment would be required to gain proper visibility of the situation on the ground in a location as vast as the DRC. However, the RBA says it uses independent, specially trained third-party auditors, workers surveys, and runs a validated assessment programme (VAP) for verification. "A typical VAP on-site audit at a single manufacturing facility may last two to five days and includes a thorough document review, interviews with management and workers and a visual site survey," it says. "The VAP uses local, native-speaking auditors where possible and they are trained to spot hard-to-find violations, including risks of forced labour." The Alliance says such audits are conducted on a two-year cycle, with "closure audits" conducted throughout that time on any open findings – something that is a condition for "full" or "regular" membership of the RBA. "The RBA audit programme also includes a robust worker interview process," it says. "Each auditor is also trained to understand violations such as excessive working hours, which are more common in areas with high migrant worker populations. VAP reports written by the independent audit firms must be submitted to the audit quality manager for review and quality control."

