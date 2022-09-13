CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Source responsibly: Tech sector efforts to root out forced labour are failing
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we analyse the technology industry’s failure to extirpate forced labour and slavery from its supply chains. We find out how cyber security firm Okta is rebuilding customer trust after a major security incident. And we discover how Caterpillar is modernising its data management to offer better customer service. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Tech sector efforts to root out forced labour are failing
Digitally mapping supply chains to identify forced labour and slavery is no longer a technology problem for the IT sector, but a lack of government enforcement and corporate inaction are major barriers to effective change
How Okta is regaining customer trust after a cyber attack
In early 2022, cyber firm Okta was among several tech companies hit by the Lapsus$ gang. Vice-president of customer trust Ben King talks about how he has been working behind the scenes to rebuild confidence after the incident
Interview: Sibstar, the fintech app for dementia sufferers
Creator of app and debit card designed to support people living with dementia tells Computer Weekly how the idea developed