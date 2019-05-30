Skills, digital and the manufacturing sector

Despite being in steady decline since the 1970s, the manufacturing sector is still much more important to the UK economy than most people think.

According to Make UK (formerly EEF), it currently contributes 11% of gross value added and accounts for 45% of the country’s £275bn export market, making the UK the ninth largest manufacturing nation in the world by output – the equivalent of 3% of the global total.

Some 2.7 million people out of an entire working population of 32.7 million currently work in the manufacturing sector, earning an average of £32,500 compared with a national median wage of £29,588. In other words, it is a significant, and relatively high-paying, employer too.

But Lorraine During, Make UK’s business environment policy adviser, says the UK as a whole is still lagging behind many other industrialised nations in automation and digitisation, where the likes of China, South Korea and Germany are leading the way. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Automation Readiness Index, for example, ranks the UK only eighth out of 25 such nations.

“Many things that the country has to offer, such as its industrial strategy and the government’s desire to create a suitable business environment, are being held back by a lack of skills,” says During. “We are improving, but not fast enough, which means we really need to work on it if we want to remain competitive, especially with Brexit and forthcoming changes to the trading environment.”

While During says the skills situation is not yet at “crisis point”, Gary Bainbridge, director at manufacturing and engineering specialist Theo James Recruitment, believes things are not far off a crisis in the case of highly skilled engineering and technical roles, which are currently in high demand.

“To put things in percentage terms, about 30% of the roles we recruit for are difficult to fill, so that’s about one in three, which is significant,” says Bainbridge.

A key problem in today’s candidate-driven market is the fact that the abolition of vocationally oriented polytechnics in 1992, combined with a lack of suitable apprenticeships during the 1980s and 1990s, led to “a void in the middle” in talent terms, which is now making itself felt – despite recent renewed interest in apprenticeships.

Image problems Another issue is the sector’s image problem. Not only is it seen as a rather traditional, and somewhat staid, industry, but the many recent examples of employers moving operations overseas to low-cost jurisdictions has also heightened the perception that job prospects are not secure either. This already difficult situation is also not helped by the fact that manufacturing is viewed as a “dirty, polluting industry, which means that many graduates and school leavers aren’t convinced they want to work there”, says Nick Harrison, manufacturing partner at management consultancy KPMG. In other words, “the sector has a branding issue”, he says, which is only being exacerbated by a dwindling interest among schoolchildren in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects. Make UK’s During agrees. “Children aren’t necessarily seeing manufacturing and engineering as relevant to them as they don’t think they offer highly paid or interesting jobs, so there aren’t enough young people in the talent pool,” she says. “This is a massive issue and has been for a number of years now.” But the problem is further compounded at the graduate level, where too many future engineers are opting to train in areas where demand is falling. For example, Theo James’ Bainbridge says there are five or six times more mechanical than electrical or electronic engineers currently graduating from university, even though it is the latter who are “in real short supply”. To make matters worse, most employers are not only looking for skilled workers, but also for people with specific sector knowledge, whether that be pharmaceutical or automotive because of differences in standards and procedures. “In manufacturing, there’s no one person fits all,” says Bainbridge. “There’s a generic skills shortage, but if you want experience and someone who understands the standards of your particular sector, it shrinks the talent pool even further.” While he often advises clients to consider workers with transferable skills that can be trained up in sector specifics, he acknowledges that employers working to a just-in-time model need people to hit the ground running because of the “breakneck speed” at which they operate.