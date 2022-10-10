Morrisons joins the fast-growing retail media movement

Morrisons lost its place as part of “the big four” UK grocers in terms of market share in September, but it has since joined the top three supermarket chains – Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda – in launching its own retail media network.

In the same month, Kantar data showed that Aldi usurped Morrisons as the fourth biggest grocer in the UK, the Bradford-based retailer revealed it ambitions in digital marketing.

The new network, Morrisons Media Group, was unveiled at the retailer’s annual supplier conference. It comprises a full-service internal advertising agency team to enable suppliers to deliver “high-performing” marketing campaigns to Morrisons shoppers.

Working with SMG Group, which already works with Co-op and Boots, Morrisons says it will use creativity, data and technology to boost its partner brands’ exposure to consumers.

The ad activity will be conducted across all Morrisons-owned and external media platforms via one central function. The work will result in the production of insight-led campaigns that the retailer promises will resonate with its customer base.

Although Morrisons has offered its brand partners advertising opportunities in the past, the work with SMG will be more targeted. SMG and the new internal team will combine data from the MyMorrisons loyalty programme and the retailer’s e-commerce operations, and the tech used will enable the supermarket chain and its partners to track media investment back to sales.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer, said at launch: “We want to work more closely with our suppliers on targeted, high-performing campaigns that will benefit both their businesses and our customers. The new dedicated internal agency team at Morrisons Media Group will do just that.”

With Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Asda already offering their partner brands targeted and tech-driven advertising opportunities, Morrisons is slightly behind the curve compared to its rivals. The launch of the service comes after Morrisons poached Eyre from Sainsbury’s marketing team 18 months ago.

It also comes at a time when a growing number of retailers are looking at ways in which they can further monetise their digital assets in light of the growth in e-commerce since the pandemic.

Boots, B&Q, Made.com, Decathlon, and Superdrug are among the growing number of retailers developing their own marketplaces. The former two are also investing in retail media, as they look to sweat their assets.

JJ Van Oosten, chief customer and digital officer at B&Q parent Kingfisher, says a new retail era is upon us, with high-traffic retail websites now “migrating to a platform-based model”. He adds: “The question is, “What else can I do?’. You can monetise and use your infrastructure.”

He cites Next’s evolution, with its development and roll out of Total Platform – which allows digitally immature brands to pay Next to use its warehousing, delivery and e-commerce infrastructure – as a strong example of this movement in action.

For Morrisons, retail media is the chosen way forward. The grocer has promised brands connected campaigns across third-party channels, including digital and social, as well as account management and performance measurement – and brands are interested.

Amazon leads a growing market – again Media investment company Group M’s in-depth report, This year next year: 2022 e-commerce & retail media forecast, predicts a boom period for retail media. It estimates that global ad revenue for retail-based companies was $88bn in 2021 and will reach $101bn this year, which amounts to 18% of global digital advertising and 11% of total advertising. The expectation is that retail media advertising will increase by around 60% by 2027, exceeding the growth rate expected for all digital advertising. In short, retail media will take an increasing share of digital ad revenue over the next five years. James Chandler, chief marketing officer for digital advertising trade association IAB UK, says: “All the prevailing headwinds are pointing at retail media being a real plus for digital advertising. “We know that once third-party cookies go away and Google makes that decision and finally gives a deadline, first-party data is going to become incredibly important. As we lurch into rising inflation, the pound at an all-time low and the cost-of-living crisis, we know scrutiny will be on marketing plans. “CFOs and non-digital ad people will start to pore over investments, saying things need to prove their worth. And [there’s no-one better for] first-party data than the businesses actually selling the things – the retailers.” Just like e-commerce as a whole, as well as rapid delivery, subscription services and marketplace development, it looks like a case of where Amazon leads in retail media, others follow. Amazon does not break down how much of its total advertising revenue comes from commerce-related activity compared to what it generates from sports programming, for example, but Group M makes an assumption the vast majority of that ad revenue is directly attributable to e-commerce or informed by its first-party retail data. It estimates the ad revenue is around 5% of e-commerce gross merchandise value, and argues that is a reasonable figure for other retailers to target. “Retail media, considered a test-and-learn environment not so long ago, has more recently become a growing line item on many marketer budgets,” the Group M report states. “There remain significant disparities in capability depth, data quality and partnerships across global markets and within retail channels, but the promise of retailer first-party data, albeit residing in yet another walled garden, is tantalising – enabling purchase-based targeting and closed loop measurement.” There will be challenges, of course, and Group M says scalability, differentiation and staying power during a tough economic environment is set to present “a battleground for many of the newer networks and their supporting technologies”. It adds that retailers with highly adopted loyalty programmes are likely to be in a stronger position than those without, reinforcing why the supermarket chains and Boots – with its 10 million-plus Advantage Card users – are among those with retail media plans.