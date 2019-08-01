Log management: Helping IT admins to achieve infrastructure-wide visibility

A recurring challenge for IT administrators working within complex, enterprise IT estates is to keep track of all the information generated by the systems contained within. And those that fail to do so could be missing out on some valuable insights and opportunities.

After all, pretty much every application that an enterprise uses, generates some form of logging data, which can include errors and warning messages or provide reports on other events that give IT admins some insight into how things are performing.

From a trouble-shooting perspective, being able to retrieve and make sense of such detailed information from all these disparate systems should serve to ensure that any minor issues that might be brewing can be dealt with before they become major problems.

And it is worth remembering that it is not just broken things that log management and monitoring tools can bring to light. Their usefulness in bolstering a company’s security posture is well documented.

Security teams are known to make great use of this aggregate data to highlight not just isolated issues, but to build up an extensive knowledge and big picture view of all the challenges the infrastructure might be facing.

For some companies, logging tools are a regulatory must-have, not just a nice-to-have. For example, in the US, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which is a set of financial and auditing-related regulations for public companies to follow, demands that key parameters are logged and reviewed to help prevent insider threats.

It can also be used to monitor the use of elevated commands and many other items. Logs, when combined with good tools, are extremely good at highlighting suspicious or anomalous behaviour.