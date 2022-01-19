Cloud-era disaster recovery planning: Assessing risk and business impact

Technology disaster recovery (DR) initiatives provide strategies and procedures that can help organisations protect investments in IT systems and infrastructure. The essential mission for disaster recovery is to return IT operations to an acceptable level of performance as quickly as possible following a disruptive event. The development and rapid acceptance of cloud-based technologies have greatly enhanced the IT DR process.

A disaster recovery plan has a consistent structure which makes it easy to organise and conduct development activity. Let’s examine the flow of a programme.

Figure 1 is adapted from International Standard ISO 27031:2011, developed by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), Information technology – security techniques – guidelines for information and communications technology readiness for business continuity. It uses the plan-do-check-act model present in current ISO standards.

Figure 1: The plan-do-check-act model for IT disaster recovery

As can be seen from Figure 1, the IT disaster recovery process (also called information and communications technology/ICT continuity) has a standard process flow, based on the ISO plan-do-check-act model.

Business impact analyses (BIA) are typically conducted before a risk assessment to identify the most important business functions and the IT systems and assets that support them.

Next, the risk assessment (RA) examines the internal and external threats and vulnerabilities that could negatively impact IT assets. Availability of cloud-based services, which are typically located somewhere else outside an IT department’s control, underscores the importance of performing these two analytical activities.

Once critical systems, critical business functions and risks associated with each have been defined, the next step is to define strategies to mitigate the risks and threats to those critical assets.

Two examples of such strategies might be to contract for off-site storage of critical data and systems using a third-party cloud services firm such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure, and to source critical IT assets such as servers and routers from multiple suppliers.

DR plans provide a step-by-step process to respond to a disruptive event – as identified in the risk assessment. Response steps are designed to provide an easy-to-use and repeatable process to recover damaged IT assets and return them to normal operation as quickly as possible. This presents an interesting challenge with cloud-based services, in that the IT department has virtually no hands-on control of services provided and must be especially proactive when evaluating – and subsequently managing – a cloud service provider.

Exercises help determine if disaster recovery procedures work as intended. A variety of exercises can be performed, ranging from a table-top review (usually in a conference room) of plans and their associated recovery procedures, to a full-scale “pull the plug” exercise that examines what happens when the real system fails.

In a cloud environment, the DR service provider may offer its own version of DR exercising, and it is important to examine what can be done in advance of contracting for a cloud service. It is especially important to find out what resources the vendor will use, how much performance data from the exercise can be provided, and how actively involved users can be during an exercise.

Plan maintenance ensures a process is established that accommodates change management, changes in personnel, and other situations that can affect the plan’s content and effectiveness. Maintenance ensures plans are fit for purpose and aligned with current staffing and business operations.

Cloud-based DR serviced providers can offer similar kinds of services to customers, and may offer flexibility during plan development and maintenance activities. It is very important to carefully investigate all services available from a cloud provider, and compare the costs of third-party management versus user management.