Black Lives Matter, but do bots know that?

Social media platforms deal with an almost unimaginable volume of content every day. In the UK alone, there are 45 million active social media users and when we consider other countries too, this number escalates exponentially.

The problem with this amount of user-generated content, be it through social media, blogging, or other such platforms, is that it very soon becomes an almost Herculean task for each post and comment to be properly moderated by humans.

One solution for this challenge has been the use of automated content moderation systems. As their name suggests, these automate the process of moderating user-generated content, usually by machine learning (ML) systems being taught what the platform considers to be inappropriate content.

However, automated content moderation systems are only as good as the machine learning artificial intelligence (AI) behind them, and this in turn is dependent on the quality of data used to teach it and the engineers who deploy the systems.

On 8 June 2020, the live-action events company Profound Decisions published a social media post on their Empire LRP page in support of Black Lives Matter. Rather than writing the post itself, it contacted a black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) group asking if they would like to write something on their behalf to further the discussion on race and racism.

All seemed well at first. Matt Pennington, the general manager of Profound Decisions, was pleased with the post, as he felt it was well-written and constructive, highlighting what needed to be done. The response was supportive, with people liking and sharing the post.

Blacklisted by Facebook Then things started to go wrong. “A day went by and everything was fine,” recalls Pennington. “Then at 11 o’clock at night, our entire presence on Facebook just disappeared overnight.” The first indication that anything was amiss was when Profound Decisions attempted to publish a new post to Facebook and it was instantly blocked, stating: “Your link could not be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards. If you think doesn’t go against our Community Standards let us know.” This was despite the post not containing content of any kind that could conceivably be offensive or inappropriate. Profound Decisions started investigating and soon realised that its statement on Black Lives Matter had come down. Investigating further, it discovered that everything connected to the company had been excised from Facebook, including private messages in users’ inboxes. It also discovered that this had occurred on their Instagram account as well. Eventually, Profound Decisions identified that it was the company website, along with anything linked to it, that had been blacklisted by Facebook. Unfortunately, Profound Decisions could not find any way to raise the issue with Facebook. “I spent approximately 12 hours scouring Google, Facebook and help files to find any mechanism to contact Facebook,” says Pennington. The only opportunity that Profound Decisions had to raise the issue with Facebook was when it was informed that a post had been blocked and it had an opportunity to disagree with the decision. “This was in a very sort of automated way and it would come up with, ‘Thank you for that, we don’t review individual decisions, but this will affect our future algorithms’,” says Pennington. “That was the only form of direct communication.” Profound Decisions attempted to establish a business account with Facebook, as this contains a mechanism for contacting the company. However, the process – in Pennington’s words – “silently failed”; it concluded with Facebook saying they would be in touch, but this did not happen. However, after 30 hours, everything simply reappeared and all the blocks disappeared, but without explanation. Ultimately, the block did little harm to Profound Decisions, due to it being in lockdown, but if the block had continued, or occurred when it was at its busiest, then it could have been far worse. What was frustrating for Profound Decisions is that its post had generated a positive response, with people engaging with the issue. Effectively the focus shifted to rumours that Profound Decisions was blocked. “The debate moved on from what was important, Black Lives Matter, to the one thing we didn’t want to talk about, which was the problems of a group of white guys,” says Pennington. In response to a request for information about this, Facebook explained that Profound Decision’s Empire LRP website was temporarily blocked from Facebook after a false positive from their automated spam detection systems. This block was lifted on 11 June, when Facebook became aware of the error. It claimed that this was not related to the Black Lives Matter post. While, in this case, the block did little harm to Profound Decisions, it highlights the very real danger that automated content moderation systems can pose. Significant monetary and reputational damage can be caused to any company with a major social media presence, or that operates exclusively online.