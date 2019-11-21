Beyond the database: Digging deeper into Oracle’s cloud strategy and its bid to conquer AWS

Oracle’s cloud strategy has changed course quite dramatically over the years. It started out with co-founder and CTO Larry Ellison’s infamous declaration in 2008 that cloud was a fad to regular despatches about how superior the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure proposition is.

But, even after all this time, it is hard to know what Oracle actually wants to be seen as. Does it still want to be the best cloud computing company on the planet? Does it still believe it can outdo Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google from a cloud infrastructure perspective, and is that even a space it wants to play in any more?

The truth lies somewhere in between.

“There are four dominant public cloud platform players, which offer both platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) – AWS, Google, Microsoft and Alibaba,” says Forrester principal analyst Dave Bartoletti.

The first three all came from very different backgrounds and strengths to dominate the cloud market. As Oracle took its eye off the ball, these companies invested heavily in building up their cloud portfolios, says Bartoletti.

“This left Oracle and IBM having to figure out what they wanted to be, and they’ve had shifting strategies over the years, primarily because neither company has the capital budget to invest ahead of time in major datacentre build-ups around the world, which is necessary [to be a major player] in the cloud computing numbers game,” he adds.

Even as recently as 2017, Ellison claimed Oracle had a huge technology lead over AWS and Microsoft Azure. He even suggested AWS could only handle “relatively small databases” while Oracle’s cloud could run 10 times faster than Amazon’s off-premise infrastructure.

These are not sentiments that the end-user community has necessarily agreed with, however.

End-user and analyst feedback River Island CIO Doug Gardner told Computer Weekly in 2018 that his team was an Oracle on-premise customer that had tried to use Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, but that “it was a joke, it was unbelievable”, prompting the company to switch allegiance to AWS. Sporting Group’s CTO Peter Wallis says that despite the company’s original trading platform and data warehouse running off Oracle technologies, the tech giant’s cloud platform was not considered for inclusion in its own digital transformation plans. The issue for some CIOs may not even be the technology, but just the way Oracle has worked over the years, with Wallis making reference to the firm’s licensing costs and the way it handles sales negotiations as being two reasons why Sporting Group decided against going deeper into its product portfolio. This sentiment has been reflected by Oracle’s market share in the cloud infrastructure space: AWS reported revenue of nearly $9bn on IaaS alone in its most recent financial results, with many analysts suggesting it has about one-third of the market. Meanwhile, Microsoft has about 16% of the IaaS market, followed by Google with about 8%. Oracle is not even considered by Gartner as having any notable IaaS market share – only being categorised with “others” in sixth, with IBM fifth. So has Oracle surrendered its ambitious aims to take over the IaaS market? “Over the last two years, Oracle has realised how expensive it is and how long it takes to build out datacentre infrastructure around the world and build really competitive general purpose [cloud] services,” says Bartoletti. “It would take a long time to catch up with AWS and Azure.” With the resignation of Thomas Kurian, Oracle has taken the opportunity to restructure its team and refocus under a new leader – Don Johnson, executive vice-president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure product development. “It is refocusing on what it does well, which is database workloads and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications,” says Bartoletti. “And the first thing it needs to do is make the case to customers that its databases will run better on Oracle cloud than another public cloud. Secondly, Oracle needs to make the case that Oracle applications will run best on Oracle’s own infrastructure.”

Building out the Oracle stack Indeed, this idea of having all three layers – platform, infrastructure and applications – is what Oracle believes differentiates itself from the rest. Steve Daheb, senior vice-president of cloud at Oracle, tells Computer Weekly: “When you look at it in aggregate, it is greater than the sum of its parts. We have an open platform and we are flexible on where you want to run Oracle database, but providing that fully integrated cloud is something that is very different, and within each of the layers, we are focusing on being best of breed.” Oracle is essentially trying to position itself as the Apple of cloud computing, and to get there, it still needs to invest in infrastructure, which is what it is doing. For instance, it has grown from four datacentre regions in 2018 to 16 in 2019, and it plans to have 36 by the end of 2020. The tech giant also announced recently that it would hire 2,000 more staff as part of this infrastructure expansion. “We are opening up new regions every 23 days, and we believe that by the end of next year, we’ll have more regions than Amazon,” says Daheb, who adds that the 2,000 staff are very much focused on the infrastructure side of the business. Despite this, Bartoletti believes general-purpose cloud infrastructure is Oracle’s third strategic focus. “It’s still there, but it’s not their primary focus,” he says.

The opening up of Oracle As well as investing heavily in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, another area where the company has made big changes is its approach to partnerships, with its recent agreements with VMware and Microsoft suggesting that its stance on working with other players in the same market is softening. “The partnership they inked with Microsoft, where they’re going to have high-speed connections between Oracle Cloud running the Oracle database and the Azure public cloud… you can look at that as an admission that Oracle is not going to be able to compete with and beat Azure on all those general-purpose services it provides,” says Bartoletti. Nor when it comes to serving up customer access to container technologies, internet of things-related services, as well as artificial intelligence tools and anything else an enterprise requires to make modern apps, he adds. And Bartoletti believes another major deal will be tied up in 2020. “I predict they’ll do the same sort of partnership with either Google or AWS this year – their customers are going to demand it,” he says. Many large Oracle customers have already made commitments to start building services on the public cloud, says Bartoletti. “So Oracle have a choice,” he says. “They can try and stop that movement to larger public clouds for general-purpose workloads and try to beat three hyper-scale public cloud leaders at a game that is already so many years under way before they got into it. That would distract their focus on what’s important to their business, which is maintaining the primacy of their database and being ready with a roadmap for how Oracle wants their customers to modernise their databases.” Oracle therefore has to position itself as more of a partner. It has to be able to give reasons for customers to move to Oracle cloud and autonomous databases, but it also needs to embrace more partnerships. But Daheb is keen to emphasise that although the company does not have many partnerships in place at the moment, it is still committed to the concept of openness. “People don’t think about the fact that Oracle database can be run on-premise on anyone’s hardware – HP, Dell, you name it – and you can run it on Azure Cloud and on AWS or on Oracle,” says Daheb. “Whereas there’s only one place I can run an AWS database and that’s on AWS. People are now realising that AWS is a very proprietary system, whereas ours is open.” Despite this, Daheb acknowledges that a partnership would lead to better integration – as is the case with Microsoft and VMware. “We get asked by customers, and never say never, I think people were surprised that we did something with VMware and Microsoft,” he says.