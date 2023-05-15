Automation: The key to FinOps success

Strong demand for cloud services continues to drive growth in IT spending this year, despite inflationary pressures, says Stephen Minton, vice-president of the data and analytics research group at IDC, in its Worldwide black book monthly analysis.

According to Minton, it’s just about the only tech category that is looking healthy at the moment – and with good reason. Cloud computing has fast become the backbone of modern IT infrastructure, but for all its good intentions, cloud also comes at a cost, and that cost is rising.

It makes for some difficult internal conversations between technology leaders and finance leaders. As a recent Nutanix Enterprise cloud index study found, cloud cost control ranks as a top IT management challenge for 85% of organisations. Similarly, a Flexera State of the cloud report found that managing cloud spend (82%) ranked higher than security concerns (79%). And a recent Cloud impact study from Aptum highlighted what it calls “cost leaks” and “runaway cloud costs”, suggesting hybrid or multicloud adoption has led to complexity.

As IDC says in a recent report, while cloud adoption has accelerated in the past couple of years, “cloud governance and control mechanisms haven’t kept pace”. As a result, it adds, “up to 30% of cloud spend is categorised as ‘waste’ spend”. This, says the firm, has helped nurture a shift towards cloud value, and central to this idea is financial operations, or FinOps.

Cost and culture According to the FinOps Foundation, which describes FinOps as an “evolving cloud financial management discipline and cultural practice”, it is about bringing transparency and accountability to cloud spend. This should, in theory at least, enable organisations to manage cloud contracts and chargebacks better, but also find efficiencies in workload management. The savings can be impressive. According to Christopher Squibb, FinOps lead for NHS Digital’s Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE), having a centralised view of all of NHS Digital’s cloud costs and usage has been transformational. It has already led to savings “in the region of several millions of pounds, approximately a 40% saving”, thanks to FinOps, he says. Like many organisations, NHS Digital has embraced a cloud-first strategy, but this has its drawbacks. “It’s difficult to truly understand the cost impact of pursuing what is effectively a decentralised approach,” says Squibb. “With our previous on-premise technologies, we had a very clear view of upfront and ongoing costs. Adopting a cloud-first [approach] has removed that certainty.” Read more about artificial intelligence in IT operations Automation and AI are improving how the service delivery team at Leeds Building Society assesses the business impact of an IT service degradation.

While they might seem inherently different, both FinOps and DevOps encourage practices to improve business efficiency and success. Review the concepts and how they compare. Squibb worked with UK reseller Softcat to implement a FinOps approach to “provide the visibility and data NHS Digital needed to simplify financial management, streamline cloud operations, and bolster security and compliance,” says Chris Redding, datacentre and cloud specialist at Softcat. However, it’s not something you can achieve overnight. Redding points out that the technology is only part of the solution. Integration and culture are key to ensuring the true value of a FinOps approach. Culture is clearly a big issue. The FinOps Foundation’s recent State of FinOps research suggests over a third of organisations are struggling to empower engineers to take action on FinOps, despite its efficiency and cost-saving claims. According to Harish Grama, global cloud practice leader at managed service provider Kyndryl, it’s about “creating a cost-conscious culture”. Grama was formerly CIO of cloud services for JP Morgan Chase & Co and spent three years running IBM’s public cloud. In FinOps, he sees an opportunity to bring together, for the first time, financial, technical and business functions to drive financial accountability. But FinOps, he adds, “is not just a cost-saving tool, but a way of operating differently that enables employees across the business to work more effectively, leading to better optimisation of their spend”.