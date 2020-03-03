CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
What will points-based immigration mean for IT recruitment?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at the government’s new points-based immigration rules and assess the implications for the tech sector. IR35 tax rules change in April – we find out how IT contractors need to prepare. And we examine whether the rise of cloud is really displacing the datacentre. Read the issue now.
Tech reaction to UK’s upcoming immigration rules
The government has outlined its plans for a new points-based immigration system to ensure only skilled workers can enter the UK – but what does the technology sector think?
IR35 private sector reforms: IT contractors weigh up their post-April 2020 work options
There are eight weeks to go until the IR35 reforms come into play for the private sector, but the IT contractor community is already feeling the effects of HMRC’s latest disguised employment clampdown
Mixing it up: Cloud and datacentre in the new world of IT
Cloud computing has long been tipped as the technology that will displace enterprise datacentres in CIOs’ affections, but that is not quite how the story is playing out