CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Trust no one – the benefits of zero-trust security
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we take an in-depth look at zero-trust security and examine how it changes traditional IT risk models. After SAP extended the support deadline for its ECC ERP system, we find out the options for users. And we analyse explainable AI and the ethical importance of understanding algorithms. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Zero trust: Taking back control of IT security
Trust on the network is a crucial factor in security risk, and zero trust changes the traditional model of ‘trust but verify’
-
SAP ECC policy change may offer a further 15 years of support
Should you run legacy business software for 15 more years? Following SAP’s decision to extend ECC support, that is a question many CIOs will ask
-
Grilling the answers: How businesses need to show how AI decides
As artificial intelligence becomes more widespread, so the need to render it explainable increases. How can companies navigate the technical and ethical challenges?