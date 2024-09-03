CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

The politics of techno-refusal

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we learn about the politics of techno-refusal and the lessons to be learned from a group of IT workers who spent the early 1980s sabotaging tech infrastructure. Following the controversy around Broadcom’s purchase of VMware, we examine some alternative virtualisation solutions. And our latest buyer’s guide looks at the state of software-defined wide-area networking. Read the issue now.