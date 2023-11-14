CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The UK AI Safety Summit – what did it achieve?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look back at the UK government’s AI Safety Summit and assess what it achieved – and what it didn’t. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the future of business software and modernising legacy applications. And we find out how the UK Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act aims to protect your smart devices. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
AI Safety Summit review
Computer Weekly takes stock of the UK government’s AI Safety Summit and the differing perspectives around its success
-
Gartner: Modernising legacy applications for cloud-native success
Tips for moving existing enterprise applications to a cloud-native architecture