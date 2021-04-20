CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Shop and go – will Amazon’s cashless ‘just walk out’ store work?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, Amazon has opened its first ‘just walk out’ grocery store in the UK, but is it the right time to hit the high street? We examine the human and technical issues around email security. And we analyse Microsoft’s $19bn purchase of voice recognition supplier Nuance. Read the issue now.
Amazon Go – is now the right time?
In the beginning of 2021, Amazon launched a physical store in London, but is it the right time to be investing in offline?
Does email security need a human solution or a tech solution?
People spend a lot of time using email systems, but many do not realise that this makes them attractive targets for cyber criminals. With education and technology, businesses can tackle this problem head-on
Why Microsoft’s $19bn acquisition of Nuance makes sense
Microsoft regularly demos real-time speech-to-text transcription and has just spent $19bn on bolstering its voice capabilities