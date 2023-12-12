CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Shaping the modern workplace
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine how the shift to cloud services and the necessity of dealing with a hybrid workforce have changed modern IT. The emerging area of computational storage promises performance boosts for demanding workloads – we look at the challenges. And we find out how pandemic poster child Zoom plans to exploit generative AI. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Supporting a hybrid workforce
The now permanent shift to cloud services and the necessity of dealing with a hybrid workforce have changed modern IT
-
Will computational storage meet data processing demands?
Computational storage promises performance for workloads that can benefit from dedicated oomph, but it’s not a cure-all. It may come at a cost, and with added application complexity
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Computer Weekly 25 March 2014Download
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 ASEAN IT stories of 2019Download
-
E-Zine
CW APAC: Tech career guideDownload
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 enterprise IT in the Middle East stories of 2019Download