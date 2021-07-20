CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Ripe for change – mixing digital innovation with traditional winemaking
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how global winemaker Concha y Toro uses the latest tech to enhance 150-year old traditional processes. Pharma giant GSK explains how an API strategy is changing its business model. And we talk to retailers using video technology to bridge the gap between in-store and online selling. Read the issue now.
CIO interview: Daniel Duran, CIO, Concha y Toro
Winemaker Concha y Toro’s CIO talks about how to combine 150 years of winemaking tradition with pioneering technology
How GSK Consumer Healthcare builds out its platform business
GSK Consumer Healthcare’s products are sold through retailers and chemist shops, and it is now connecting directly with consumers through APIs
Video commerce and livestreaming make waves in retail
The growth in e-commerce during the pandemic is well documented, but the fragmented retail environment has also helped video commerce and livestreaming rise to prominence