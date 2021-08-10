CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Real-time data analytics in action
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the emerging applications of real-time analytics and highlight the challenges for businesses to maximise the benefits. EU experts are calling for reform of US surveillance laws – we look at the issues. And we talk to the co-CEO of HR software giant Workday. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Real-time analytics begins to find business vocation
Continuous real-time analytics, operating at sub-second speed, are finding real-world applicability across industry sectors, such as retail, transport and banking. Their value crux: can businesses act on the signals provided?
Privacy Shield: US surveillance law reforms essential for EU-US data, says EU parliamentary study
EU Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs study calls for major reforms of US spying laws to enable an EU-US data-sharing agreement to replace Privacy Shield
Interview: Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday – a European co-helming a Californian enterprise
Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday, explains how the company’s storied and humane employee culture needs constant tending, and looks forward to a post-Covid acceleration