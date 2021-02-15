CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
On a mission to track space junk
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the space experts tracking orbital debris using graph database technology. We meet the startups taking very different approaches in trying to develop commercial quantum computers. And we ask why it’s so difficult to build a data science team and how to overcome the challenges. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Space junk revealed by University of Texas graph database
Aerospace engineers, led by space environmentalist Moriba Jah, at The University of Texas at Austin have built a graph database, AstriaGraph, to track space junk that is a threat to life on Earth
-
Breaking the noise barrier: The startups developing quantum computers
Noise limits the scalability of quantum computing. Computer Weekly speaks to startups that are turning down the volume
-
Fuzzy logic: The challenge of building data science teams
In the face of a dearth of data science talent, and a crippling lack of diversity in the pool as it is, what are companies doing to build, manage and keep data science teams together? We find out
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Computer Weekly 25 March 2014Download
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 ASEAN IT stories of 2019Download
-
E-Zine
CW APAC: Tech career guideDownload
-
E-Handbook
Computer Weekly datacentre and storage case studiesDownload