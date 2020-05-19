CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Ocado makes the friendly workplace robot a reality

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how Ocado is making robot-human collaboration a reality with its Armar-6 smart robot. Unified communications has become a must-have lockdown capability – we assess the key technologies. And as contact-tracing apps emerge to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, we examine the data privacy challenges. Read the issue now.