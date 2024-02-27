CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Microsoft’s ‘unfair’ cloud licensing under scrutiny
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine claims that Microsoft’s licensing policies are damaging competition in the cloud. Our latest buyer’s guide asks if hybrid cloud is now CIOs’ end goal, and not just an interim step on the journey. And we look at how the focus on customer experience is impacting the unified communications market. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Competition in the cloud: Microsoft's ‘unfair’ licensing tactics go under the microscope
Microsoft’s share of the global cloud infrastructure market is growing at a time when its customer recruitment and retention techniques are coming under increased regulatory scrutiny
Tracking the change in enterprise attitudes to hybrid cloud
Hybrid cloud deployments are poised to become even more prevalent in the enterprise as public cloud fails to live up to the hype on cost savings