CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

27 February 2024

Microsoft’s ‘unfair’ cloud licensing under scrutiny

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine claims that Microsoft’s licensing policies are damaging competition in the cloud. Our latest buyer’s guide asks if hybrid cloud is now CIOs’ end goal, and not just an interim step on the journey. And we look at how the focus on customer experience is impacting the unified communications market. Read the issue now.

