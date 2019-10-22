CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Microsoft vs Google – who’s winning the cloud email race?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, there’s a two-horse race for dominance in the cloud email market between Microsoft and Google, but they are not alone – we examine the runners and riders. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at governance, risk and compliance solutions. And we assess the progress of public cloud in the banking sector. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Google vs Microsoft: Digging into the public cloud email market duopoly
The public cloud email sector is a veritable two-horse race, with Microsoft and Google being the ones to beat, but it is unlikely ever to become a “winner takes all” market, says Gartner
Data management strategies are evolving – so must enterprises
A growing number of data-driven initiatives, alongside heightened demand for security in governance, data management and compliance, has led to the rise of a more holistic approach – integrated risk management
Public cloud computing is early on its journey to core of the bank
Banks are no longer reluctant to use the cloud as the technology pierces the outer layer of the banking sector and begins its journey to the core