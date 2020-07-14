CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

14 July 2020

Is digital art coming of age during lockdown?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the pandemic forces many sectors into a business rethink, digital art is hoping to capitalise on changing times. Chinese supplier Lenovo is dominating the supercomputer market – we examine how it got there. And as datacentre engineers become key workers, we look at the health and safety issues. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

