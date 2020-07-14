CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Is digital art coming of age during lockdown?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the pandemic forces many sectors into a business rethink, digital art is hoping to capitalise on changing times. Chinese supplier Lenovo is dominating the supercomputer market – we examine how it got there. And as datacentre engineers become key workers, we look at the health and safety issues. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Is digital art coming of age under Covid?
Israeli startup Niio is advancing a digital art platform comparable with Spotify. Is the digital medium for high art coming of age in these Covid times?
-
Lenovo, top-of-the-world Chinese supercomputer supplier, sweeps all markets
Supercomputers are not just about computing power, they are a symbol of political ambition. Chinese supercomputer supplier Lenovo is now the dominant supplier across the world
-
Keeping the lights on: Managing datacentre engineers through Covid-19
The coronavirus pandemic has seen datacentre engineers reclassified as “essential workers”, but how are their employers ensuring they can continue to do their work in a safe and secure way?