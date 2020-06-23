CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How the Chelsea Flower Show blossomed as an online-only event
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the digital team at the Royal Horticultural Society about delivering the first online-only Chelsea Flower Show after the physical event was cancelled due to coronavirus. With all the talk about the consumer uses of 5G, we look at how next-generation mobile technology could benefit enterprise IT. And we examine the best practice in managing SAP systems during lockdown. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How the RHS overcame Covid-19 to create first online-only Chelsea Flower Show in just eight weeks
The technology and digital teams at The Royal Horticultural Society discuss the work that went on behind the scenes to transform the Chelsea Flower Show into a virtual event with just weeks to plan
2B or not 2C? That is the question for 5G
A flurry of 5G network launches in all major markets in Asia, North America and Europe, focused on consumer applications and services. This looks set to change in 2020 as the operators get down to business
Coronavirus: Five-step action plan to keep SAP ticking
All businesses have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown. As the economy starts moving again, how should SAP projects proceed?