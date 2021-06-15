CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Discovering great ideas – innovation at the Discovery Channel
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the owner of the Discovery Channel about how collaboration software enabled a culture of innovation. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at developments in cloud printing technology. And we hear from the technology chief at Rightmove about the online property site’s digital transformation. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How Discovery Inc spots great ideas
Many people talk about creating a culture of innovation, but this can take a lot of effort for organisations to do. We look at Discovery Inc's approach
CIO interview: Tarah Lourens, chief product and technology officer, Rightmove
Rightmove’s chief product and technology officer is working to create fresh data-led services and products, growing the team and building capacity and capability
Did government allow Post Office to sack forensic accountants to cover up Horizon scandal?
Whatever the Post Office told government about its decision to sack investigators examining subpostmaster prosecutions for theft could identify if the government was part of a cover-up