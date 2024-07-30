CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
CrowdStrike blue screen bug serves a stark warning
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we analyse the lessons from the global IT outage caused by the blue screen bug in CrowdStrike security software. We talk to the data chief of Barilla, the €4bn pasta maker, about the benefits of asking, “So what?” And we find out how Finland is taking a lead on quantum computing. Read the issue now.
CrowdStrike chaos: Enterprises urged to take protective action in wake of botched software update
Enterprises that emerged unscathed from the roll-out of the botched CrowdStrike software update are being urged to view it as a wake-up call rather than a lucky escape
Women in Data: Barilla chief of analytics on reaching the ‘so what?’ moment with data insights
Barilla’s chief of analytics and insights, Lyndsay Weir, talks about how to get from data to results, and where the industry needs to change
