CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

CrowdStrike blue screen bug serves a stark warning

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we analyse the lessons from the global IT outage caused by the blue screen bug in CrowdStrike security software. We talk to the data chief of Barilla, the €4bn pasta maker, about the benefits of asking, “So what?” And we find out how Finland is taking a lead on quantum computing. Read the issue now.