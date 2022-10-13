CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Middle East: Qatar strengthens cyber defences ahead of FIFA World Cup
Being the first Arab country to host the World Cup is pressure enough on Qatar, but there is also a massive cyber security challenge associated with any event of this magnitude. Read about its preparations. Also in this issue, find out about the unique challenges of hiring IT professionals in Saudi Arabia.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Qatar bolsters cyber security in preparation for World Cup
With hackers honing their cyber weapons to target the upcoming football World Cup, Qatar is busy developing countermeasures and raising awareness
-
Confronting the unique challenges of hiring IT professionals in Saudi Arabia
As Saudi Arabia undergoes an economic transformation, new mandates are being implemented to help Saudi nationals keep up with global talent requirements
-
Saudi Arabian organisations choose to outsource to improve cyber security posture
Overwhelmed by rising threats and a growing number of government mandates, many organisations in Saudi Arabia are looking for outside help to take care of cyber security