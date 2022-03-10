CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Europe: Luxembourg sees big role in global fintech market
Read about Luxembourg’s aim to play a larger role in the rapidly growing global financial technology market. Also find out how a Siri-like digital assistant will automate the completion of government service requests in Estonia, and how drones can get life-saving equipment to heart attack victims in Sweden before emergency services can arrive on the scene.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Fintech players get cosy in Luxembourg
Luxembourg aims to play a larger role in the rapidly growing global fintech market
-
AI assistant Bürokratt to reduce bureaucracy in Estonian government
Estonia to launch a Siri-like digital assistant that will automate the completion of government service requests
-
Drone killer app saves Swedish lives
Drones could get life-saving equipment to heart attack victims ahead of emergency services staff, increasing survival rates