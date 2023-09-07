CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW EMEA: The value of valuing people

In this month’s CW EMEA ezine, we look at HR software and strategies that can help combat staff attrition, find out how Finland’s and Sweden’s plans to join NATO have initiated activity in the Nordic cyber security sector already, consider the data privacy challenges associated with generative AI, and find out why it is important for companies to implement new cryptography standards now in preparation for quantum-safe communication. Read the issue now.