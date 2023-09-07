CW+ Premium Content/CW EMEA
CW EMEA: The value of valuing people
In this month’s CW EMEA ezine, we look at HR software and strategies that can help combat staff attrition, find out how Finland’s and Sweden’s plans to join NATO have initiated activity in the Nordic cyber security sector already, consider the data privacy challenges associated with generative AI, and find out why it is important for companies to implement new cryptography standards now in preparation for quantum-safe communication. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
HR software and strategies to combat staff attrition
While there is no simple technological solution to the problem of staff attrition, a combination of management strategies and business applications can improve engagement and retention
Norwegian data privacy experts sound alarm over generative AI
Hundreds of millions of people embrace generative artificial intelligence, blissfully ignorant of what it’s doing to data privacy.