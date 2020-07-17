CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
It wasn’t that long ago when DevSecOps was little more than a mispronunciation of DevOps. Fast forward to today, the notion of embedding security into the development process is not only accepted, but increasingly championed. In this handbook, Computer Weekly looks at what organisations in the Asia-Pacific region are doing to secure their systems, from adopting a DevSecOps approach, to preparing for cyber attacks and ensuring the privacy of Covid-19 contact-tracing app users.
Features in this issue
What it takes to get DevSecOps right
DevSecOps will drive at least 50% of new applications in Asia-Pacific by 2024, but getting it right will require change management, a collaborative mindset and the right automation tools
Developed APAC states most exposed to cyber risks
Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have the highest exposure to cyber risks, but they are also the most prepared to deal with cyber attacks, study finds
Building security and privacy into contact-tracing apps
Governance and data decentralisation are among measures that organisations can take to allay security and privacy concerns over contact-tracing apps, according to RSA