CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW APAC: Trend Watch – cloud infrastructure
The rise of 5G is driving telcos to embrace cloud-native and software-defined architectures. In this handbook focused on cloud infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, Computer Weekly looks at the slow and steady path businesses are taking to cloud-based radio access networks
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Cloud RANs offer promise in APAC, but not in near future
While there is growing interest in cloud-based radio access networks, experts argue that telcos will still cautiously approach the technology in a phased manner
-
Inside VMware’s Kubernetes playbook
Kubernetes co-creator Joe Beda talks up the evolution of the container orchestration platform and efforts by VMware to help enterprises get the most out of the technology
-
How Ethernet became the world’s networking standard
Ethernet pioneer Bob Metcalfe outlines the technology’s early history, including the rivalry with IBM and what he did to convince people of the value of networks
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Cloud storage hits hybrid mainstreamDownload
-
E-Handbook
What is cloud networking up to now? It's complicatedDownload
-
E-Handbook
How APAC is riding the cloud waveDownload
-
E-Handbook
Devise a hybrid cloud implementation planDownload