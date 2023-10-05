Access your Pro+ Content below.
Infographic: How organizations are using generative AI in Asia-Pacific
Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com
Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), an IT analyst firm owned by Computer Weekly publisher TechTarget, has published research about generative AI (GenAI) enterprise use cases that shows the concept ranking higher than sustainability and cloud migration as a strategic priority for enterprise IT globally. The survey found substantial activity underway, with 42% of organisations using GenAI for business and IT use cases and 43% currently in the planning or consideration phase.
Table Of Contents
- Spending plans for AI.
- Investments needed to fuel growth.
- GenAI challenges.
- Need for governance.
- How organizations are using GenAI internally.
- What GenAI can do.
- Implications of GenAI on application development, security, customer experience, data and analytics.
Download the full ESG report here: Beyond the GenAI hype: real-world investments, use cases and concerns.
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Converged infrastructure: What enterprises need to knowDownload
-
E-Handbook
Enterprise mobility management software offerings and use casesDownload
-
E-Handbook
What's next for industrial IoT applications, standards?Download
-
Buyer's Handbook
Ease ERP software selection to make the best purchase decisionDownload