October 2023

Infographic: How organizations are using generative AI in Asia-Pacific

Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), an IT analyst firm owned by Computer Weekly publisher TechTarget, has published research about generative AI (GenAI) enterprise use cases that shows the concept ranking higher than sustainability and cloud migration as a strategic priority for enterprise IT globally. The survey found substantial activity underway, with 42% of organisations using GenAI for business and IT use cases and 43% currently in the planning or consideration phase.

Table Of Contents

  • Spending plans for AI.
  • Investments needed to fuel growth.
  • GenAI challenges.
  • Need for governance.
  • How organizations are using GenAI internally.
  • What GenAI can do.
  • Implications of GenAI on application development, security, customer experience, data and analytics.

Download the full ESG report here: Beyond the GenAI hype: real-world investments, use cases and concerns.

