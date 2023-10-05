Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Infographic: How organisations are using generative AI in EMEA

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), an IT analyst firm owned by Computer Weekly publisher TechTarget, has published research about generative AI (GenAI) enterprise use cases that shows the concept ranking higher than sustainability and cloud migration as a strategic priority for enterprise IT globally. The survey found substantial activity underway, with 42% of organisations using GenAI for business and IT use cases and 43% currently in the planning or consideration phase.