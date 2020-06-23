CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to modernising public sector IT
Digitising the public sector is proving to be a long and winding road. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how some CIOs are embracing digital transformation, how coronavirus has accelerated it and why the UK government needs to embrace the challenge of digital collaboration
Table Of Contents
- Digital transformation is patchy in the public sector, but some CIOs are embracing the strategy.
- Digitisation of citizen service delivery has accelerated during the pandemic.
- Why digital collaboration is a challenge government must embrace.