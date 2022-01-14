CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to emerging technology
The way we work is changing with the exponential emergence of new technology. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the potential of DNA storage, how we can benefit from quantum computing in the future and the role of software in business development
Table Of Contents
- Exploring the obstacles to clear before DNA storage can become a practical proposal
- How quantum computing is likely to be put to use in the future
- Why some see technology as a driver of growth