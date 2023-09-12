CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
Access your Pro+ Content below.
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to developer experience
Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com
The better the working conditions of a software developer, the better the results. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how to improve productivity, the tools required to build success and the value of in-house expertise.
Table Of Contents
- A look at the importance of software developer experience.
- Exploring the tools developers need to produce good work.
- Why firms are growing in-house software expertise.