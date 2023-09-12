CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

September 2023

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to developer experience

Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com

The better the working conditions of a software developer, the better the results. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how to improve productivity, the tools required to build success and the value of in-house expertise.

Table Of Contents

  • A look at the importance of software developer experience.
  • Exploring the tools developers need to produce good work.
  • Why firms are growing in-house software expertise.

