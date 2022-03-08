CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to data integration
Data integration is increasing in importance for businesses. In this 17-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at its complex nature, four key trends to assess, which approaches to take when linking IT systems and why Nasa’s Ron Thompson regards data as so important
Table Of Contents
- Why the complexity of data integration doesn’t get in the way of its importance.
- How companies are evaluating and adopting a range of contributing technologies.
- Assessing the key approaches to linking IT systems.
- Nasa’s Ron Thompson talks about the importance of data.