A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to containerisation in the enterprise
Containerisation is becoming a key part of IT strategy. In this 12-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how it can help businesses in a post-pandemic world, assesses the main considerations for Kubernetes backup and discusses how to manage enterprise-class containerisation
Table Of Contents
- What makes containerisation a key part of IT strategy
- A look at the main Kubernetes backup products on the market
- How to reduce cloud bills and support databases