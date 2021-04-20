CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

April 2021

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to containerisation in the enterprise

Containerisation is becoming a key part of IT strategy. In this 12-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how it can help businesses in a post-pandemic world, assesses the main considerations for Kubernetes backup and discusses how to manage enterprise-class containerisation

Table Of Contents

  • What makes containerisation a key part of IT strategy
  • A look at the main Kubernetes backup products on the market
  • How to reduce cloud bills and support databases

