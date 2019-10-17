CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
CW APAC: Expert advice on storage
The creation of ever-increasing volumes of data is posing escalating problems for storage. In this issue of Expert Advice, Computer Weekly looks at how APAC firms are dealing with storage management issues in the cloud age, NVMe flash as a storage choice for artificial intelligence applications, and how to set up containerised storage.
Features in this issue
How APAC firms can slay the storage management beast
The data deluge and compliance requirements are shaping how Asia-Pacific firms are approaching storage management issues in the age of cloud
How to deploy NVMe flash storage for artificial intelligence
We run the rule over NVMe flash as a storage choice for AI applications and the key decision points in form factor and hardware specification
Getting started with containerized storage
Containerization simplifies storage operations, saving time and money. Getting started is easy, too, once you know what to look for.