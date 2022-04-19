CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to cloud enterprise applications
Businesses require suitable cloud applications to manage their processes effectively. In this 17-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the advantages of best-of-breed SaaS products, explores the rise of industry cloud and assesses its value in the corporate IT sector
Table Of Contents
- How firms are using best-of-breed SaaS products to fill gaps in their enterprise application strategy.
- Exploring cloud services that connect internal and external business processes.
- A look at whether industry clouds are what corporate IT is looking for.