A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to automation and autonomous control

Business is wielding automation in increasingly innovative ways. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at artificial intelligence in procurement, how machines are becoming customers, and FinOps teams’ use of workload management. Download the guide to find out more.
Table Of Contents
- How AI and automation can streamline procurement: We speak to chief procurement officers about the role of artificial intelligence in helping their organisations reduce costs and tackle the economic slowdown.
- The role of AI as an everyday assistant: We speak to the co-author of a book that explores the idea of artificial intelligence-powered automation that enables machines to become customers.
- Automate to reach FinOps success: Workload management and automation offers a way for FinOps teams to match supply to demand for cloud-based IT in an efficient way.
