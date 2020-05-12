Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to application modernisation

Unlike digital-first organisations, traditional businesses have a wealth of enterprise applications built up over decades, many of which continue to run core business processes. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly investigates how organisations are approaching the modernisation, replatforming and migration of legacy applications. We look at the tools and technologies available, change management, and the use of APIs and containerisation to make legacy functionality and data available to cloud-native applications