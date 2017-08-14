The Data Protection Bill is about securing UK data leadership

With the publication of the government’s Statement of Intent for the Data Protection Bill, we now have a clearer idea of what the UK’s data protection framework will look like in the coming years.

The devil may well be in the detail, but what we have seen so far is an indication that the government will honour its commitment to implement the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) into domestic law.

GDPR, almost five years in the making, represents the most significant reform to data protection rules in 20 years, and will take effect from 25 May 2018.

This means there is only a limited amount of time for the Data Protection Bill to pass through the legislative process.

The new bill should have the clearly defined purpose of implementing GDPR, which the Statement of Intent suggests will be the case. If so, the tech industry hopes the bill will receive support from all sides of the house during the parliamentary process.

This should not be seen as an opportunity to address wider concerns, as doing so may frustrate the aim of updating data protection rules fit for the digital economy we now operate in.

Instead, the bill should focus on developing a culture of data trust and confidence in the UK, so that consumers and citizens understand, and have control over, how their data is used. Data-driven innovation leads to a wide range of benefits to citizens, from the greater personalisation of goods and services to the improved delivery of public services.