Security Think Tank: Web security down to good risk management

Organisations today focus on being fast, flexible and fit for business in the digitally enabled world. They have to meet the needs of customers, whose expectations grow higher as technology advances, as well as find optimum ways to work with multiple partners and suppliers.

But while the internet, mobile and cloud technologies have transformed the way in which most of us are able to operate, they have also increased the attack surface of previously restricted internal networks; in other words, they have opened up corporate systems to outside threats.

Cloud checks Cloud computing has also changed the face of business, opening up access to many applications for enterprises of all sizes. But in doing so, another incremental layer of risk is added. An externally hosted cloud server opens up the corporate network to external connections; it also means organisations have to entrust their data to outsourced providers, as well as share a platform with other third parties when using public cloud offerings, some of whom may be competitors. Companies providing cloud-based technologies understand that security is a major concern and that to operate successfully they need to be watertight. However, it is critical that any organisation considering adopting cloud services adds this business process to its risk management checklist, first undertaking due diligence to ensure the contract offers the required level of protection, and then following the procedures outlined above (correct port and network configuration, firewalls, encryption, etc) to minimise risk in practice.

Prepare for a breach The data honeypot has grown. Not only is more and more available, but the nature of today’s connected businesses means it is more accessible. Organisations need to take all reasonable measures to protect data, including two-factor authentication for anyone accessing the network, regular system patching, spam filters, enforcing password requirements and end-user training. But an enterprise also needs to assume it will be breached at some point in time. Adopting this mindset ensures that appropriate measures to mitigate an attack are routine business processes. Backups should take place on a regular basis while security analytics will identify when a breach has taken place and how critical it is so that the appropriate, pre-defined solution strategy can be rolled out.