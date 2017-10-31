TomTom navigates move onto global HR platform

Switching to a single global human resources (HR) platform has changed the internal relationship between IT and HR at TomTom, and improved the way the Dutch navigation, mapping and technology company engages with its workers.

Download this free guide What to choose in CRM software Customer relationship management is a vital focus for many organisations. In this buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at co-ordinating data for effective CRM, how to reduce the risk of Salesforce, and what to choose in CRM software. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

The business, known for its satellite navigation (sat-nav) devices, went live on 2 March 2017 with several elements of Workday’s HR platform in all 37 of its countries of operation, covering all of its 5,000 staff.

The switchover went without a hitch and has enabled TomTom to replace legacy systems with a single platform running human capital management (HCM), recruitment, talent and performance, plus an absence management system, the company claimed. In three countries, TomTom is also using Workday’s benefits system, and more countries may adopt this in time.

“The go-live in March was the culmination of a three-and-a-half-year journey for us. Prior to bringing in Workday, our systems were very fragmented,” said Mairead MacLure, vice-president of reward and HR operations for TomTom.

“It was inefficient, too, with lots of use of spreadsheets. For a flagship tech firm like TomTom, we knew we needed to do better. Our internal processes and back-end systems needed to match the brand, as well as working harder for us,” he said in an interview at HR Tech World (Unleash).

MacLure said benefits were starting to flow from the platform, but the long-term possibilities mattered more.

“It wasn’t a hard sell to the TomTom board that we needed to make this investment. It’s about making the right sort of change – less about immediate cost savings and more about possibilities,” he added.

Read more about HR technology Automobile glass repair company Carglass France is using knowledge-sharing technology to distribute expertise among 3,000 employees.

Royal Dutch Shell has saved hundreds of millions by replacing field trips with interactive training that allows employees to interact with geological formations from their computer screen.

Airbus has created a digital learning library that is helping more than 100,000 staff in 35 countries keep their skills updated.

The Workday platform gives TomTom’s staff control of their personal profiles, enabling simple self-service processes such as holiday bookings as well as giving them the capability to list their skills.

For managers, the technology creates the potential to start drilling into the data and tapping talent more effectively. They can view organisation charts and see employee profiles, which is opening up new opportunities.