Nordic countries top digital nations ranking, but risk stalling

Nordic countries were ranked among the top five digital economies in the world in the latest Digital Evolution Index (DEI).

But the report also raised concerns about the Nordics losing momentum in their digital development.

The DEI 2017 study, which was conducted by Mastercard and the Fletcher School at Tufts University, placed Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland first, second, fourth and fifth, respectively, when it comes to the state and rate of digital evolution. Switzerland took third place.

The report evaluated 60 countries based on internet access and infrastructure, consumer demand for digital technologies, government policies, laws and resources, as well as investments into research and development and digital startups.

The report praised Nordic governments for being early investors in digitisation and building institutions and infrastructure for digital economies, but pointed out that they showed signs of slowing momentum. Every Nordic country was placed in what the report described as the “Stall Out” category (alongside countries such as Canada and the US), which means while their digital advancement is high, they face the challenge of sustaining growth.

“The innovation coming out of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland is not commensurate with the strong institutions, sophisticated domestic demand and world-leading infrastructure they possess,” said Ravu Shankar Chaturvedi, associate director of research at the Fletcher School’s Institute for Business in the Global Context. “Therein lies the reason for their slowing momentum.”

In contrast, the report’s “Stand Out” countries – including New Zealand, Singapore, the UAE and the UK, were categorised as both digitally advanced and exhibiting high momentum.