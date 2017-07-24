Tech disruption forces CEOs to rethink leadership

More than half (52%) of CEOs want their businesses to be a disrupter, while two-thirds said they believe technology innovation is more of an opportunity than a threat, according to research by KPMG.

Bill Michael, chairman and senior partner elect at KPMG, said CEOs are struggling with the new risks their organisations face from social media, geopolitical change or cyber security.

“CEOs are struggling to adapt to this new environment. In conversations with them, ‘disruption’ is one word I hear again and again, whether that be seen as a threat or an opportunity. In reality it’s not binary: it’s both a threat from a cyber attack or a customer complaint going viral, and an opportunity from a new technology or partnership.”

Tudor Aw, UK head of technology sector at KPMG. added: “It is essential that UK companies remain quick to adopt and exploit the power of disruptive technologies – in products, marketing, manufacturing and operations."

KPMG observed a shift in the main focus of CEOs. While their modus operandi has traditionally been to deliver shareholder value, CEOs must now focus on multiple stakeholders.

“Today, there is a new imperative. A CEO must consider multiple stakeholders, each of whom has the power to significantly impact the performance of their business and its future prospects,” said Paul Martin, partner and head of retail KPMG in the UK.

The report highlighted the challenges CEOs say their organisations face relating to to regulatory compliance. KPMG also found geopolitical uncertainty was causing many CEOs to create back-up plans.